Mayor shares safe Halloween trick-or-treating guidelines for NYC

NEW YORK — Unlike several towns across the country, Mayor Bill de Blasio said trick-or-treating is still on the table in New York City this Halloween.

Families should stick to trick-or-treating outside rather than inside apartment buildings to keep the holiday safe for children amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic de Blasio said. He also advised people to remember that costume masks are not the same as masks used for virus protection.

“As with everything we’ve experienced this year, we understand it’s not business as usual, but it can go on and it can be fun and it can be exciting for our youngest New Yorkers,” de Blasio said. “And they deserve it – they deserve it after everything they’ve been through.”

Other guidelines are:



No indoor gatherings, no indoor parties

Do things in small groups

Maintain social distancing

Candy is best kept in a bowl instead of being handed out individually

“So, real common-sense things,” de Blasio said. “These are the smart rules that will keep our kids safe, keep our families safe.”

He did share one more “rule,” but this one was just for parents.

“Commissioner Chokshi told me there was one additional rule, it is a legally binding mandate,” he said. “Parents, you cannot take candy from your child’s bag. OK? The Health Department is watching.”

