Mayor says NYPD Chief Pichardo is leaving for ‘personal reasons,’ sources say otherwise

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — At his daily press briefing, Mayor Bill de Blasio was peppered with questions over the sudden retirement of NYPD Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo, a move the mayor said was due to personal reasons, and not because of a falling out between the two.

“I understand the rumor mill,” de Blasio said. “The bottom line here is he’s making a personal decision.”

But sources told PIX11 that’s not true.

Pichardo, sources said, reached his boiling point after he worked a 36 hour shift responding to the recent Borough Park protests and missed a call from the mayor.

The mayor was furious and summoned Pichardo to city hall, sources said. There, de Blasio was allegedly “disrespectful,” and “rude.”

Then on Saturday night, Pichardo received a barrage of belittling text messages from the mayor about a house party in the Bronx, according to sources.

He had had enough.

Commissioner Dermot Shea wouldn’t speculate when asked about the debacle on the PIX11 Morning News Wednesday.

“I’m not going to get into that. Certainly, this is the police department of the mayor. He can reach out and talk to people whenever he sees fit,” Shea said.

Pichardo, who is the highest-ranking Hispanic officer in the department, left his post just ten months into the job.

“Chief Fausto was fed up,” said Darrin Porcher, a former NYPD Leiutenant and law enforcement expert. “He just felt there was no other recourse but to leave, because he felt the interjection coming from City Hall.”

Pichardo confirmed his retirement on Twitter.

He thanked Shea and de Blasio for “always trusting and supporting me while serving in this role.”

He caled it an honor and privilege to serve the department and the people of this New York City.

Pichardo’s final day with the department will be Nov. 12.