Mayor says NYPD can get vaccines, governor says not so fast

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are again at odds, this time over city police officers’ eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines.

De Blasio said Wednesday that the city hopes to offer the vaccines to 25,000 officers and to provide shots to 10,000 by this Sunday. But Cuomo said at his own briefing an hour later that most members of the New York Police Department don’t qualify for vaccinations yet under the state’s guidelines.

Cuomo said officers who aren’t health care workers aren’t eligible.

A small number of city police are emergency service officers who might be considered vaccine-eligible front-line workers under Cuomo’s rules.

