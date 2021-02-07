Mayor orders probe after women accuse homeless shelter exec

by: Associated Press

Homeless

FILE – A homeless person’s bedroll is left at an entrance to the Wall Street subway station, Thursday, May 10, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has ordered an independent audit of the city’s nonprofit shelter providers after a published report described multiple sexual abuse accusations against the top executive of one of the largest providers.

De Blasio also ordered the Bronx Parent Housing Network to hire an independent investigator to examine multiple sexual misconduct allegations against chief executive Victor Rivera.

The New York Times reported Sunday that Rivera also used his power to hire family members and steer contracts to close associates.

Rivera has denied the allegations. A voicemail message was left with him Sunday.

