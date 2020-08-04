Mayor, OEM commissioner tour damage in hard-hit Astoria after Isaias sweeps NYC

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ASTORIA, Queens — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio toured damage after Tropical Storm Isais made its way through Astoria, Queens, one of the hardest hit neighborhoods in the five boroughs.

He met with a couple who had a giant tree fall on top of their car on 24th Avenue and 35th Street.

“I still can’t believe this happened,” said Andrea Solow, who owns the car. “I’m processing this. It reminds me of a cartoon”

The mayor surveyed the damage along with Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell, who estimated wind gusts from the storm reached 78 mph.

The storm was fast and fierce, but left a lot of clean up ahead.

“This is going to be a multi day event, with the recovery of first making it safe to get to the powerlines, remove the trees, then making sure we get the power back as quickly as possible,” she said.

Con Edison said outages from Isaias were the second largest in the company’s history.