Mayor de Blasio delivers State of the City address

NEW YORK — With New York City reeling from the pandemic and an economic crisis, Mayor Bill de Blasio delivered his State of the City address Thursday.

New York faced unrest and protests in the streets over race and police accountability after the death of George Floyd. The city struggled as an early virus hotspot. Lawmakers were forced to pass a massively slashed budget with revenue down and expenses up amid the pandemic.

Now, facing an end to his time in office, de Blasio used his annual speech to outline his plan for the future of New York City.

Highlights of de Blasio’s address:

COVID-19 vaccines



De Blasio said that in May, the city will bring back “the rest” of the city’s workers with a vaccination program.

He said that by June, 5 million New Yorkers will be vaccinated.

Education



Schools will be brought back “fully” in September with plans to “close the COVID achievement gap.”

Further efforts will be made to diversify schools.

There will be a new training academy for the next generation of school superintendents.

Criminal Justice



De Blasio said “we have to change the culture of policing fundamentally.”

Creating a new joint force to end gun violence featuring NYPD and community leaders.

Plans to double the workforce in social work.

Ask the community to decide who the best police leaders are for their neighborhoods.

“The David Dinkins Plan” will expand and strengthen the CCRB, granting it new powers.

Expansion of training in academies.

Environment



$10 million used from federal bailout funds to update the city clean-up core to help make the city cleaner.

A plan to end street homelessness

An effort to turn to New York City toward clean energy, highlighting city unions divesting from fossil fuels

A $50 billion investment in renewable energy from pension resources

A plan to ban fossil fuels in the city and use of “clean Canadian hydro-power.”

New York City’s government will run on 100% renewable energy in the next four years

“Open Streets” and “Open Restaurants” will become a permanent part of the city.

Space on bridges devoted solely to clean transportation

Economy/Health care



De Blasio said “we need a recovery for all of us.”

New York City will be made “public health capital of the world.”

Taking the model of the test-and-trace corps and making it permanent

Creating opportunities in the new economy for those who haven’t had fair share.

Prioritizing communities hit hardest by COVID-19

“Bend the work of government to fighting inequality”

A charter revision commission with 2-year mandate for racial justice and reconciliation.

New billionaire’s tax

Aggressively expanding 5G infrastructure

Small-business recovery tax credit and stimulus loans to small businesses

Cut the fines and red tape on small business