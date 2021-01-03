Max Rose says he’s not running for mayor of New York City

NEW YORK CITY — Former New York congressman Max Rose said Sunday he will not run for mayor of New York City.

Rose, an Army combat veteran who represented New York’s 11th Congressional District but lost his re-election bid to Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, said he made the decision against running after “serious consideration.”

“I urge every candidate to recognize that across the five boroughs no one believes that City Hall is on the side of the working class. People are scared and unsure if the New York they love will still exist in the years to come,” Rose said in a statement Sunday. “The next mayor can’t just balance the budget, he or she must build a social contract that leaves no one behind. New York City can set the governing example for the rest of the world.”

Rose had announced he was exploring a run for mayor and filed paperwork with the New York City Campaign Finance Board in December, just a few weeks after his loss to Malliotakis.

The 34-year-old Rose defeated incumbent Republican Dan Donovan in 2018 to represent a congressional district that includes Staten Island and a slice of Brooklyn. He was unseated after one term in a contentious race with Malliotakis — a Republican state Assembly member and failed 2017 mayoral candidate — by a little over six points.

“Representing New York’s 11th Congressional District has been an incredible honor and privilege. While I won’t be a candidate for mayor this cycle, I am not going anywhere in the fight to make our city and country live up to their promise,” Rose said on Sunday.

