Max Rose filing to explore run for NYC mayor in 2021

NEW YORK — He’s soon to be a former Congressman, but Max Rose appears to be staying in the public eye in 2021.

He’s filed papers to run for Mayor of New York in 2021, according to the New York City Campaign Finance Board’s website.

Rose won a narrow Congressional race in New York’s 11th District in 2018, beating incumbent Republicans Dan Donovan by six points. He was unseated after one term in a contentious race with Repbulcian Nicole Malliotakis — herself a failed 2017 mayoral candidate — by a little over six points.

He hinted at the news in a Thursday evening tweet.

Rose joins an already hugely crowded field in the Democratic primary. City Comptroller Scott Stringer, ex-US housing chief Shaun Donovan, former de Blasio aide Maya Wiley, Councilmember Carlos Menchaca, former sanitation chief Kathryn Garcia, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and former CitiBank CEO Ray McGuire have all declared.

