Marvin Scott celebrates his 40th anniversary at PIX11 News!

NEW YORK — When we say New York’s Very Own, there is one journalist who defines those words: Marvin Scott.

For 40 years, Marvin has been a reporter and anchor at PIX11 News. He’s covered more than 15,000 stories.

Marvin started his career 60 years ago, in the same building PIX11 News studios are located in today. He was a teenager selling a photo of a fire in the Bronx to the Daily News. That was just the beginning of a career that led to 11 Emmys and induction into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

But it’s his five visits to Iraq and Afghanistan to be with local soldiers at Christmas that have touched him deeply.

Three years ago, Marvin published a book in “As I Saw It: A Reporter’s Intrepid Journey,” where Marvin reflected on the stories that have stuck with him personally.

With a street sign named after him, this kid from the Bronx, is a storyteller who continues to share the stories that shape our city and our lives.