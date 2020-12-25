Yolanda’s Tamales in Harlem provide comfort food at the holidays

HARLEM, Manhattan — She’s become a staple in Harlem.

So much so, some residents even give her Christmas cards during the holidays. You can find Yolanda and her famous tamales on 145th Street and Broadway.

“I would say they’re the best tamales I’ve ever had,” said Manny G., a long-time Harlem resident.

She’s even got a 5-star review on yelp to back it up, the Mexican immigrant tells me she started selling her homemade tamales back when she first arrived in New York City 25 years ago.

During this holiday season, Yolanda’s tamales feel like traditional home cooking for those who are unable to fly due to the pandemic.

“I think it’s a great way to connect with your roots when you can’t physically be where you want to be,” added Manny G.

Like so many others, this year has been a struggle for Yolanda. She got COVID-19 back in March during the height of the pandemic in the city and had to stop working for two months.

But she got back to work in June.

“I feel happy. It’s like they’re my family too,” Yoalnda said of her long time customers.

Now business is even ticking up because of the holidays. where in a small way, her tamales make these really dark times just a little brighter.