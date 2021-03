MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan — The Lubavitch Youth Organization erects and lights what they call the world’s largest menorah each year in Manhattan.

PIX11’s Kirstin Cole was on the scene Tuesday morning as the 36-foot tall menorah was put up in Grand Army Plaza at East 59th Street.

The larger-than-life menorah will first be lit on Thursday evening, marking the first night of Hanukkah.