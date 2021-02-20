Woman wanted for stabbing 60-year-old man multiple times in back on 1 train: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Police are looking for a woman who stabbed a 60-year-old man multiple times in the back on the 1 train last Sunday.

The man was on a northbound 1 train in Midtown Manhattan Sunday, Feb. 20 at 4:30 p.m. when the woman stabbed him with what authorities call an unknown sharp object. Both the victim and his assailant walked off the train at 34th Street/Penn Station. The victim sought medical attention on his own the next day.

The woman is described as 5-feet 6-inches; last seen wearing a blue mask over her face, a black knit cap, a gray coat, black pants and she carried a black shoulder bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.