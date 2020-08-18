Woman stabbed to death inside Washington Heights apartment

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Update: The woman taken into custody has been arrested and hit with murder charges.

Original story: A 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a Washington Heights apartment building on Tuesday, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. and found the woman in a West 163rd Street apartment near the intersection with Amsterdam Avenue, officials said. She’d been stabbed repeatedly. The woman was unconscious and unresponsive.

She was rushed to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

Police took another woman, 20, into custody at the scene. Charges have not yet been filed.

The NYPD has not yet released any additional identifying information for the victim or accused stabber.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

