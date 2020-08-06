Woman stabbed in the back while buying MetroCard in Manhattan subway station

Officials are seeking the man pictured for questioning in the stabbing of a woman buying a MetroCard at a Manhattan subway station (NYPD).

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A woman was stabbed in the back as she bought a MetroCard in an Upper West Side subway station on Thursday, police said.

The attacker was spotted with a knife when he got onto a train in Times Square, an NYPD spokesman said. After someone called 911, police stopped the train at 72nd and Broadway.

It appears the man spotted officers at the station and ran, officials said.

The attack was unprovoked, an NYPD spokesman said. The 40-year-old woman was hospitalized and received stitches, but she’s since been released.

Police described the attacker as being about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and shorts.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Police initially told PIX11 the victim was 41. They later identified her as 40. This story has been corrected.