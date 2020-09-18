Woman sexually assaulted, robbed on Harlem street: police

Surveillance image of a man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman on a Harlem street in Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, according to police.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman before robbing her on a Manhattan street Thursday.

According to the NYPD, the woman was walking near the corner of West 141st Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue around 2 a.m. when the unidentified man approached her from behind.

The man began to forcibly touch the victim’s groin area and then took her property before fleeing on foot, police said.

The thief then attempted to use her debit card to make purchases at a deli just blocks away on Broadway near West 137th Street, authorities said.

The woman refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance image of the man they’re looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).