Woman pushed onto subway tracks at Times Square station in unprovoked attack: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Cops are looking for a man they say shoved a woman off a subway platform in Times Square Friday morning.

Police said the unidentified man, seemingly unprovoked, pushed the woman onto the train tracks of the N, Q, R platform of the Times Square-42nd Street station around 9:40 a.m. before running off.

Bystanders helped woman off the tracks. Authorities said she injured her hand.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

And NYPD spokesperson said Friday night that a person matching the suspect’s description was being questioned.

The MTA condemned the attack and called for more police intervention inside the subway system.

“This is outrageous, incredibly dangerous, criminal behavior,” said Interim New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg. “New Yorkers and NYC Transit employees deserve better. We continue to call on the NYPD to have a more significant presence in the system and support their efforts with MTAPD officers and other uniformed personnel. The old argument that as long as there aren’t too many of these horrifying attacks, we shouldn’t take strong and decisive action is an inappropriate response to victims, their families, and to all commuters who depend on a safe and secure transit system.”

