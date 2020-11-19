Man arrested for pushing woman in front of oncoming train at Union Square subway station: police

Emergency crews on the scene after reports of a woman pushed onto the tracks at the Union Square subway station Thursday morning, Nov. 19, 2020.

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan — Police said a man was arrested after allegedly pushing a woman onto subway tracks as a train was arriving at the Union Square station Thursday morning.

The NYPD said a call came in just before 8:30 a.m. for a woman shoved off the subway platform and onto the tracks of the No. 4, 5 and 6 subway lines.

Surveillance video shows the suspect waiting and then suddenly push the woman, 40, onto the tracks in front of the oncoming train.

The FDNY rushed to the scene and helped the victim off the tracks, while a New York City Transit platform controller subdued the suspect, holding him down until police arrived, authorities said.

Charges are forthcoming and this case will be prosecuted to the fullest extent- A hero in the form of a NYCT Platform Controller emerged in a split second, taking control without hesitation and held the suspect while at the same time getting aid to the victim ? https://t.co/spOOaoeSeX — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) November 19, 2020

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and only suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

NYPD Chief of Transit Kathleen O’Reilly said on twitter that “charges are forthcoming and this case will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

The incident caused delays and service impacts along the No. 4‌ and ‌5‌ train lines, the MTA said.