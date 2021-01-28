Woman punched on Manhattan street in unprovoked attack: NYPD

Police asked the public to help them identify the man who allegedly punched a woman in the face in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan on Jan. 7, 2021.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — Police asked the public to help them identify the man who allegedly punched a woman in the face in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan earlier this month.

It happened on Jan. 7 around 6:15 p.m. in the vicinity of Waverly Place and Sixth Avenue in Greenwich Village.

A 28-year-old woman was walking down the street when a man approached her and punched her in the face, according to police.

He fled east on Waverly Place.

The victim suffered a small laceration to her face and was treated at the hospital, police said.

No words were exchanged between the victim and suspect prior to the incident, cops said.

