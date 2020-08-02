Woman killed in Manhattan hit-and-run, police say

A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene near West 23rd Street and Seventh Avenue in Manhattan on Aug. 2, 2020, police said.

CHELSEA, Manhattan — Police are looking for a driver who struck a pedestrian in Manhattan Sunday morning and then took off, according to the NYPD.

A 29-year-old woman was crossing the street near West 23rd Street and Seventh Avenue in Chelsea when she was hit by a minivan around 5:10 a.m., police said.

The van then fled the scene, according to police.

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

