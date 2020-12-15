Employee hit by freight elevator, killed at HK grocery store, authorities say

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — A woman was killed Tuesday when she fell down an elevator shaft at a Manhattan grocery store, according to reports.

An FDNY spokesperson told PIX11 News they received the call at 3:55 p.m. for a major injury at West 43rd Street and Ninth Avenue — which is a Food Emporium store.

The 39-year-old employee was struck by the freight elevator and pronounced dead at the scene, police told PIX11.

Reports from the New York Post and 1010 WINS said the victim feel down an elevator shaft.