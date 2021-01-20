Woman kicked, bitten and robbed after dispute at Harlem liquor store: police

Three individuals wanted by police after a woman was assaulted and robbed following a dispute at a liquor store on West 128th Street in Harlem, Manhattan on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, according to police.

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are looking for three people they said assaulted and robbed a woman after a dispute at a Manhattan liquor store Monday evening.

The NYPD said it all started just before 6 p.m. at the shop on West 128th Street, between Frederick Douglass Boulevard and St. Nicholas Avenue, when the woman was approached by two unidentified men in a verbal dispute.

The 31-year-old victim left the store but the two men followed her outside, along with a third unidentified man, authorities said.

After surrounding her, the men started to kick the woman multiple times and one of the men even bit the woman on her forehead, breaking skin on her face, police said.

The three men then took the victim’s iPhone 11 cellphone before fleeing on foot, the NYPD said.

The victim, who also suffered pain and bruising, was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to officials.

The NYPD released the above surveillance visuals of the three people they’re looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

