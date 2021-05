TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — A woman suffered a severe leg injury after she was struck by a tractor trailer in Times Square Saturday, police said.

The woman, 64, was at West 45th Street and Broadway Saturday afternoon when she was hit by the vehicle. She was taken to a hospital.

The driver remained on the scene after the accident. The investigation was still ongoing as of 4:30 p.m., the NYPD said.

(CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story erroneously described the vehicle as a tractor trailer.)