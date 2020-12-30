Woman in viral SoHo hotel confrontation could face assault, other charges: source

Keyon Harrold and his son Keyon Jr. spoke out on “Good Morning America” Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 after video went viral of the two being confronted and allegedly attacked by a woman falsely claiming the teen stole her cellphone at SoHo’s Arlo Hotel.

SOHO, Manhattan — New details emerged Wednesday about the masked woman who was caught on video falsely accusing a Black teenager of stealing her phone inside a SoHo hotel lobby over the weekend.

A high-ranking law enforcement source told PIX11 News that the NYPD and district attorney are considering charges of endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree assault, and attempted grand larceny.

Police said Tuesday they have identified the woman but did not release her name publicly. Investigators believe the woman is from California, according to the high-ranking law enforcement source.

“She was staying in the hotel between the 21st and 23rd [of December],” the source told PIX11.

The incident happened at SoHo’s Arlo Hotel on Saturday. The 14-year-old’s father, jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold, posted a video Sunday that quickly went viral on social media and spurred calls for charges against the woman.

Harrold said the woman tried to grab his son’s phone out of his hand. He also said he suffered scratches to his hand during the incident and the woman tackled his son, Keyon Harrold Jr.

The video he posted shows a scuffle between the woman and the father and son.

Although the police were called, the woman was allowed to leave before officers arrived, according to Harrold’s attorney.

An Uber driver later turned up at the hotel and said the woman had left the phone in his vehicle.

Investigators are now looking for “confirmational ID” from Harrold and his son, the source said.

The father and son were expected to look at a photo array Wednesday, after meeting with Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, to see if they could make a positive identification.

Late Wednesday, officers released a new angle of the events.

On Saturday, December 26, the woman in this video falsely accused an innocent 14-year-old teenager of stealing her cellphone. She then proceeded to physically attack him and fled the location before police officers arrived on scene. pic.twitter.com/qtZZWetBWH — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) December 31, 2020