Woman hit with brick from behind near Grand Central Terminal

Police asked for help identifying this man in connection with an attack with a brick in Manhattan. (NYPD)

MIDTOWN WAST — A woman was hit in the head with a brick as she walked near Grand Central Terminal on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The 51-year-old victim was near Third Avenue and East 48th Street around 2:15 p.m. when she was hit from behind.

The suspect didn’t say anything to the woman before or after the attack, police said. He fled from the scene. Officers launched a search for him in the surrounding area and in the transit hub.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

