Woman hit, killed by train at Upper West Side subway station: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A woman was struck and killed by a subway train on the Upper West Side Saturday morning, police said.

The 32-year-old woman was in between cars on a southbound No. 2 train when she fell and was hit by the train near the 96th Street station just before 1 a.m., according to the NYPD.

Responding officers found the victim under the train, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

The MTA released a statement offering condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of the victim. We also want to remind riders that walking between cars is extremely dangerous. The costs can be devastating as this tragedy shows,” an MTA spokesperson said.

