Woman found dead inside Harlem apartment: police

Manhattan

HARLEM, Manhattan— Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead in her Manhattan apartment earlier this month.

Police responded to a call of a foul order inside an apartment at the Saint Nicholas Houses on Eighth Avenue in Harlem on Oct. 18.

Officers arrived and found 35-year-old Jessica Mitcham unconscious and unresponsive on the bathroom floor with apparent stab wounds to her neck and chest, authorities said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death has been ruled as a homicide.

According to authorities, the victim had been there for a few days before she was found.

No arrests have been made.

