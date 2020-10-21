Woman fights off attacker in West Village sexual assault: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — Special Victims detectives are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted on a West Village street early Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

Police said the 36-year-old woman was walking home to her apartment around 4:35 a.m. when a man grabbed her from behind.

The attack happened near the corner of West 12th Street and West 4th Street, just off Eighth Avenue, officials said.

Police said the man grabbed the woman’s chest over her clothes and then threw her to the ground.

The victim was able to fight off her attacker, who apparently fled, according to authorities.

Police said the woman refused medical attention.

No arrests had been made and the investigation remained ongoing as of Wednesday morning.

