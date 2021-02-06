Woman dead after hit by dump truck in Midtown: police

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — A woman died after she was struck by a dump truck in Times Square Saturday, police said.

The woman, 64, was crossing at West 45th Street and Broadway Saturday afternoon when she was hit by the vehicle. She was conscious when police arrived at the scene at 3 p.m. with “severe leg trauma” and taken to a hospital by EMS. She later died from her injuries.

The man driving the truck remained on the scene after the accident. The investigation is ongoing but authorities said they don’t believe there was any criminal behavior involved.

Correction: An earlier version of this story erroneously described the vehicle.