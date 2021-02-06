Woman dead after hit by dump truck in Midtown: police

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Times Square Tractor Trailer

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — A woman died after she was struck by a dump truck in Times Square Saturday, police said.

The woman, 64, was crossing at West 45th Street and Broadway Saturday afternoon when she was hit by the vehicle. She was conscious when police arrived at the scene at 3 p.m. with “severe leg trauma” and taken to a hospital by EMS. She later died from her injuries.

The man driving the truck remained on the scene after the accident. The investigation is ongoing but authorities said they don’t believe there was any criminal behavior involved.

Correction: An earlier version of this story erroneously described the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

NYPD make arrests in string of subway attacks

Transit and union officials slam City Hall over slashings

Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida, police say

Suspect in Times Square shooting arrestes

Village icon Blue Note Jazz Club returns with summer jazz festival

﻿New view revealed from highest public outdoor observation deck in Midtown

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss