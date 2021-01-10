Woman, child dead after fall from Hell’s Kitchen building

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — A woman and child died Sunday after they fell from a Hell’s Kitchen building, police said.

Officers rushed to 53rd Street near 11th Avenue around 1:45 p.m. and found a 39-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl unconscious on the sidewalk, officials said.

The woman and the girl were rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, police said. They succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Police said they’re investigating the circumstances that led to the fall.

Officials later identified the woman as Oksana Patchin and the girl as Olivia Patchin, both of Brooklyn.

While the victims share the same last name and lived at the same address, the relationship between the woman and girl was not immediately clear.