Woman arrested after woman stabbed to death in suspect’s Washington Heights apartment: police

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A 20-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after another young woman was stabbed to death in the suspect’s Washington Heights apartment, police said.

According to the NYPD, Kaylha Armand was taken into police custody around 4:45 p.m in her apartment after officers found the unconscious victim with multiple stab wounds at the location.

Cops were responding to a 911 call when they discovered 20-year-old Fateema Boston, who had been stabbed repeatedly, in the apartment on West 163rd Street, near the intersection with Amsterdam Avenue.

Boston, who lived on the Upper West Side, was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Armand is expected to be charged with murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

The relationship between the two women was not immediately known.

