Window washers rescued from dangling scaffolding in Lower Manhattan: FDNY

LOWER MANHATTAN — Two building workers were rescued from an off-level scaffold hanging high above a Manhattan street Monday morning, according to the FDNY.

Officials said the call came in around 9:10 a.m. for two window washers stuck on the hanging scaffolding at 250 Vesey St., a 34-story building that is part of the Brookfield Place complex in Lower Manhattan.

The FDNY lowered safety lines to the workers, secured them, established communication and then cut through the glass of adjacent windows to pull them into the building, a fire official said.

The rescue took about 40 minutes, the official said.

Both workers were evaluated by EMS personnel and refused further medical attention, according to the official.

FDNY members rescued two workers from an off-level hanging scaffold this morning in Manhattan.



Shown here: the alpha wet saw and angle grinder used on scene to cut the glass and remove the workers to safety. Read more: https://t.co/PWYio7aOLH pic.twitter.com/x1hHtai32N — FDNY (@FDNY) October 5, 2020