Window washers rescued from dangling scaffolding in Lower Manhattan: FDNY

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Workers stranded in hanging scaffolding in Lower Manhattan

Two window washers became stranded high above the Lower Manhattan streets at 250 Vesey Street at Brookfield Place, the FNDY said.

LOWER MANHATTAN — Two building workers were rescued from an off-level scaffold hanging high above a Manhattan street Monday morning, according to the FDNY.

Officials said the call came in around 9:10 a.m. for two window washers stuck on the hanging scaffolding at 250 Vesey St., a 34-story building that is part of the Brookfield Place complex in Lower Manhattan.

The FDNY lowered safety lines to the workers, secured them, established communication and then cut through the glass of adjacent windows to pull them into the building, a fire official said.

The rescue took about 40 minutes, the official said.

Both workers were evaluated by EMS personnel and refused further medical attention, according to the official.

