Wheelchair user, grandma needs repairs at NYCHA apartment

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Thank goodness for concerned granddaughters.

A disabled grandmother has been living in unhealthy and dilapidated conditions in her New York City Housing Authority apartment building and her granddaughter has been trying unsuccessfully to get repairs made.

“I keep calling and no one comes,” Vivian Jones, who lives in NYCHA Housing on West 93rd street, told PIX 11 News.

The 66-year-old grandmother uses a wheelchair and had a tracheotomy to help her breathe, but every time she uses the one bathroom in her NYCHA apartment at the Dehostos Houses, her 26-year-old granddaughter Shaquasia Harden worries about her breathing in all the mold and dust from the bathroom.

“Even with COVID, she’s had to take even more precautions staying inside,”Harden said. “She cannot breathe and she’s takes air into a hole in her throat and she’s taking in the debris.”

It’s been a years-long battle for Shaquasia to try to get NYCHA to fix the bathroom. Harden showed PIX11 News just some of the many NYCHA repair ticket numbers and says a NYCHA repair man even told her that the job was too big for them to do, so the Jones family went to court and still no progress.

“I just want someone to come and fix the situation for my grandmother,” Harden said. “She should not live in conditions like this, she’s disabled. This is not a liveable condition for anyone.”

Jones just wants to be as healthy as possible.

“I am so sick all the time,” she said. “I want to be better.”

PIX11 News reached out to the NYCHA press office which responded on Saturday night.

“NYCHA is looking into this matter and property management staff are being sent to the resident’s apartment tomorrow,” they said in a statement.

The damage from the bathroom is so bad you could see it on the other side of the wall and the 17th floor apartment hallway.

The Jones family is hoping the repairs will be made to help everyone in the building.