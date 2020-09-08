We’re Open: Cove Lounge in Harlem

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARLEM, Manhattan — Whether it was the weekend or just happy hour, Cove Lounge in Harlem was the spot to be.

The family-owned business which functions as a restaurant lounge with a club atmosphere, thrived on large gatherings, so when COVID-19 came knocking, they were forced to close their doors.

“It hurts because you see something that someone put their heart into and to see that dribble away it kind of hurts,” Billy Council, Director of Operations and General Manager of Cove Lounge, told PIX11 News.

After being shuttered for more than five months, Cove Lounge is now back in business. Council says his team is ready to make up for lost time.

“We pride ourselves on making sure all of our staff is up-to-date with their masks, make sure we do temperature checks, make sure we sanitize the tables,” he said. “You know we are trying to give them a sense of normalcy.”

That normalcy starts with their Caribbean and southern inspired menu chock full of comfort favorites like their jerk chicken wings and truffle fries.

While uncertainty looms over the bar and lounge industry, Council says he remains hopeful for the future.

“Six months from now, I’m hoping that it’s 100% capacity and we could operate like the true business model we first had,” he said.

Cove Lounge is open Wednesday through Saturday for takeout, delivery and outdoor seating.

They’re located at:

325 Malcolm X Blvd

New York, NY 10027

(212) 222-5708

To learn more about their menu or to order, visit their website.