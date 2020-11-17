Weinstein accusers endorse Manhattan DA candidate Lucy Lang

Manhattan

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
LucyLang

Manhattan DA candidate Lucy Lang (Lucy Lang Campaign)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — One of several women competing to be Manhattan’s first female state prosecutor said she has secured the endorsement of prominent accusers of Harvey Weinstein.

Lucy Lang made the announcement Tuesday as she sought to distinguish herself from a crowded field of Democratic candidates approaching a June primary.

District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. has not announced he will run for re-election.

A lack of fundraising by Vance and the entry into the race of Lang, a 12-year former assistant district attorney, has some observers speculating that he won’t.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Police head to Washington Square Park amid reports of rampant drug use

Fun indoors during NYC's Memorial Day Weekend

﻿A rainy start but lots to do on Memorial Day Weekend

RHCP drummer shows off a different kind of art

Harlem’s Apollo honors New York’s own Mary. J Blige

First look: New Harry Potter flagship store

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss