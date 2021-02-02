Water main break on Upper West Side temporarily causes subway interruptions

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A large water main break on Manhattan’s Upper West Side resulted in delays and service changes to multiple subway lines Tuesday morning.

The main rupture was located near the intersection of Broadway and West 96th Street, according to the MTA.

According to New York’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), crews had shut the water off and started excavations to determine the cause of the leak.

Trains have resumed normal stops in both directions after emergency teams addressed the water main break n

Commuters were advised to expect extensive delays in both directions as the MTA works to get trains back on schedule.

People are told to consider using trains for alternate service on the west side of Manhattan.

