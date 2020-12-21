Water main break floods East Village streets

A water main break in Manhattan’s East Village has caused flooding along the street and sidewalk early Monday.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — A water main break in Manhattan’s East Village has caused flooding along the area’s streets and sidewalks early Monday.

Emergency units responded to a report of a water main break in the vicinity of East 7th Street and First Avenue just after 5:30 a.m.

Video from Citizen App shows a large amount of water flowing down the street and into the sidewalk.

Utilities have been notified and are responding to the scene.

The Department of Environmental Protection is on scene investigating the incident.