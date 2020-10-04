WATCH: Trump supporters shut down traffic on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Supporters of President Donald Trump packed Fifth Avenue in Manhattan Sunday morning, temporarily bringing traffic to a standstill.

Video and photos from Fifth Avenue and 57th Street show the president’s supporters honking horns, cheering and waving “Trump 2020” flags.

The caravan of vehicles stopped outside of Trump Tower, the president’s former residence, for about an hour. The group eventually cleared out and traffic began to move again around 9:45 a.m.

Fifth Avenue is so cheap right now Trump is all over the place not letting anybody through fifth Avenue causing a ruckus pic.twitter.com/OYq67o4adE — Arlene Severet (@arlene_severet) October 4, 2020

It’s unclear whether Trump Tower was the caravan’s only destination.

Trump has been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Friday. The president’s doctor has expressed cautious optimism but added that Trump was “not yet out of the woods.”