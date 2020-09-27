Vigil held in support of homeless men living in UWS hotel

Manhattan

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A vigil was held Saturday night to show support for homeless men living in a hotel on the Upper West Side.

The group has become caught in the middle of a battle between the city and some residents of the neighborhood.

Homeless advocates and other members of the community gathered outside the Lucerne Hotel, where the city moved hundreds of homeless men during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some residents who say the men make the area unsafe hired a legal team and rallied to have them removed.

The city conceded, but the plan to move them to the Harmonia shelter in midtown created even more problems, as homeless families currently living there would have to move out.

After the uproar, all of the transfers were put on hold while the city reassesses the situation.

