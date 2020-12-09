Video: Teen grocery store clerk robbed at gunpoint in Hell’s Kitchen, police say

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — Dramatic video shows the moment two men robbed a teenage employee at a Manhattan market at gunpoint over the weekend.
The NYPD said it happened around 6:15 a.m. Saturday when two unidentified men walked into Westfield Market Place on 10th Avenue, at West 48th Street.
Store surveillance footage shows one of them immediately take out a firearm and point it at the clerk behind the counter.
WATCH: Two men rob 17-year-old store clerk at gunpoint in Hell’s Kitchen market, police say— PIX11 News (@PIX11News) December 9, 2020
Full story here: https://t.co/z2fHFgxjx2 pic.twitter.com/9GfKovOVzC
The men demanded money from the 17-year-old worker, who complied, police said.
The pair fled the store, making off with $100 in cash and heading northbound on 10th Avenue, according to authorities.
No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.
The NYPD has released the above video from the incident.
