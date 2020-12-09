Video: Teen grocery store clerk robbed at gunpoint in Hell’s Kitchen, police say

Surveillance image of two men police say robbed a Hell’s Kitchen grocery store at gunpoint on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — Dramatic video shows the moment two men robbed a teenage employee at a Manhattan market at gunpoint over the weekend.

The NYPD said it happened around 6:15 a.m. Saturday when two unidentified men walked into Westfield Market Place on 10th Avenue, at West 48th Street.

Store surveillance footage shows one of them immediately take out a firearm and point it at the clerk behind the counter.

WATCH: Two men rob 17-year-old store clerk at gunpoint in Hell’s Kitchen market, police say



Full story here: https://t.co/z2fHFgxjx2 pic.twitter.com/9GfKovOVzC — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) December 9, 2020

The men demanded money from the 17-year-old worker, who complied, police said.

The pair fled the store, making off with $100 in cash and heading northbound on 10th Avenue, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.

The NYPD has released the above video from the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).