Video shows man spray painting on SBA building

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRIBECA, Manhattan — A man is wanted after spray painting an anti-police message on the front of the building that’s home to the Sergeants Benevolent Association, police said.

It was reported to police that this happened on Thursday night at 6 p.m. An unidentified individual sprayed the camera in front of the building with an unknown substance rendering it inoperable. He then sprayed “ACAB” (stands for “All Cops Are Bastards”) on the side of the building.

The unidentified individual was last seen in a black jacket, a black hat with a white logo and a white face mask with a peace sign.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM [nypdcrimestoppers.com], or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.