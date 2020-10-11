Video: Man pushed onto subway tracks at Columbus Circle station

Manhattan

MANHATTAN — Police are looking for a suspect who pushed a man onto the tracks at a Manhattan subway station late last month.

Investigators released surveillance video of the incident Saturday night, calling it an unprovoked attack.

The 30-year-old victim was standing on the southbound A train platform inside the 59th Street-Columbus Circle station around 5:36 a.m. on Sept. 24 when a man approached him from behind and shoved him onto the tracks, according to police.

No words were exchanged between the suspect and the victim before he was pushed, police said.

The suspect fled the station.

The victim was treated at a hospital for cuts and bruises.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

