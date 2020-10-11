Video: Man pushed onto subway tracks at Columbus Circle station

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — Police are looking for a suspect who pushed a man onto the tracks at a Manhattan subway station late last month.

Investigators released surveillance video of the incident Saturday night, calling it an unprovoked attack.

The 30-year-old victim was standing on the southbound A train platform inside the 59th Street-Columbus Circle station around 5:36 a.m. on Sept. 24 when a man approached him from behind and shoved him onto the tracks, according to police.

Police are looking for a suspect who pushed a man onto the subway tracks at the Columbus Circle station last month



More: https://t.co/cSzlGMuFk1 pic.twitter.com/dkdlhAz935 — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) October 11, 2020

No words were exchanged between the suspect and the victim before he was pushed, police said.

The suspect fled the station.

The victim was treated at a hospital for cuts and bruises.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

