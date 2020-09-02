Video: Man accused of punching criminal court judge in the face in Manhattan

New photo of man accused of punching judge in face in Manhattan

New surveillance images of a man accused of punching a criminal court judge in the face as she walked to work in Manhattan on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, according to officials.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN— The NYPD has released new surveillance video of a man accused of punching a judge in the face on a Manhattan street earlier this week.

The 56-year-old criminal court judge was walking to work Monday morning when she was punched in the face, court officials said.

Judge Phyllis Chu was on Water Street, just blocks from New York County Criminal Court, when a man on a bike attacked her around 9:40 a.m., officials said.

According to police, Chu sustained swelling to the left side of her mouth and was treated at the scene.

The man on the bike, who may have been emotionally disturbed, kept going, Lucian Chalfen, spokesman for the city’s Office of Court Administration, said.

Police canvassed the area, but they were unable to find the man, Chalfen said.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

