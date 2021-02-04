Video: Group attacks teens on Manhattan sidewalk, steals cellphone

Police are searching for the group seen on video violently robbing two teens on a Manhattan street on Jan. 22, 2021.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Authorities have asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the group of people seen on video robbing two teens in Manhattan last month.

It happened on Jan. 22 around 9 p.m. in the vicinity of West 43 Street and Eighth Avenue.

A 16-year-old male and a 16-year-old female were approached by a group who wanted to sell them marijuana, police said.

The group then pushed the teen girl to the ground and kicked her while trying to take her bag, according to police.

When they were unable to take the girl’s bag, they forcibly removed the teen boy’s phone from his jacket pocket before fleeing, police said.

Video surveillance obtained by police showed the girl holding onto her bag while on the floor. One of the suspects attempted to grab the bag while another kicked the victim.

Do you recognize them? Police are asking the public to help identify the group that attacked and robbed two teens on a Manhattan sidewalk. https://t.co/lFs8KN2SLs pic.twitter.com/paFK3Qsr4b — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) February 4, 2021

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).