Video: Food-delivery worker punched, robbed in Midtown Manhattan: police

Surveillance images of two unidentified men assaulting and robbing a food-delivery employee near the corner of West 54th Street and Seventh Avenue in Midtown Manhattan on Jan. 2, 2021, according to police.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Two men are wanted by police after being caught on camera assaulting and robbing a delivery man in Manhattan in early January, the NYPD said Tuesday.

According to police, it happened on Jan. 2 as the food-delivery worker was trying to make a delivery near the Midtown corner of West 54th Street and Seventh Avenue.

As the victim was making the delivery around 2:45 a.m., the two unidentified men approached him and started punching and kicking him, authorities said.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows one of the men grab the delivery man by the head while the other appears to try to pick his pockets, before punching him in the head.

WATCH: Two men sought for punching, kicking food-delivery worker before stealing his wallet and cellphone, police say



Police said the attackers stole the man’s cellphone and wallet, containing about $300 in cash, before fleeing on foot.

The victim sustained fractured ribs and was taken by private means to a local hospital for treatment, officials said.

Authorities released the above video of the incident in hopes the public might help identify the two men.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).