VIDEO: 2 men fire shots on Washington Heights street in broad daylight

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Police are searching for two men seen on video opening fire at each other in broad daylight in Manhattan earlier this week.

It happened on Tuesday just before 2 p.m. in the vicinity of Audubon Avenue and West 174 Street, police said.

Two men began firing several shots at each other before fleeing.

Shots were fired after a dispute which may have been over a bottle of water, according to police sources.

No injuries were reported.

Police identified the men as 48-year-old Guillermo Vargas and 19-year-old Ivan Montes. Both men have previous arrest records, according to police sources.

Vargas was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

Montes, who police sources said is a known gang member, was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants, and black and red sneakers.

Police released surveillance footage of the incident, with bystanders in the vicinity.

