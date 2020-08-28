VIDEO: 2 men fire shots on Washington Heights street in broad daylight

Manhattan
Posted: / Updated:
  • Washington Heights shootout 1.jpg
    Police released surveillance video of the suspects sought in a Washington Heights shootout.
  • Washington Heights shootout 2.jpg
    Police are searching for Ivan Montes (left) and Guillermo Vargas (right) for their alleged involvement to a shootout in Washington Heights.
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Police are searching for two men seen on video opening fire at each other in broad daylight in Manhattan earlier this week.

It happened on Tuesday just before 2 p.m. in the vicinity of Audubon Avenue and West 174 Street, police said.

Two men began firing several shots at each other before fleeing.

Shots were fired after a dispute which may have been over a bottle of water, according to police sources.

No injuries were reported.

Police identified the men as 48-year-old Guillermo Vargas and 19-year-old Ivan Montes. Both men have previous arrest records, according to police sources.

Vargas was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

Montes, who police sources said is a known gang member, was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants, and black and red sneakers.

Police released surveillance footage of the incident, with bystanders in the vicinity.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Harlem cake artist Charmaine Jones talks competing on Food Network show 'Easter Basket Challenge'

UWS NYCHA development starts food pantry to feed those in need

Stepfather charged with murder of 10-year-old Harlem boy

Community mourns 10-year-old boy who died after being found unconscious in NYCHA building

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry

Opportunities to get vaccinated improve in NYC, but new problems arise

More Manhattan

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

NYC moves to end solitary confinement in jails

Shea Yeleen's products generate financial empowerment for women in Africa

Hip-hop pioneer Kangol Kid talks colon cancer diagnosis

Harlem cake artist Charmaine Jones talks competing on Food Network show 'Easter Basket Challenge'

'Country Comfort' star Griffin McIntyre talks new Netflix series

2021 TAX TIPS

Cooler Wednesday but spring-like stretch continues

House plans to pass $1.9T relief bill

New Yorkers 60 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine this week: Cuomo