UWS safety, quality of life concerns continue following mugging of NYPD chaplain

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — The ongoing pandemic-related presence of homeless men and women on Manhattan’s Upper West Side continues to be an issue for residents there who are frustrated with crime and quality of life concerns. Tuesday, their voices were heard.

Councilwoman Helen Rosenthal, who represents the neighborhood, took part in a lengthy Zoom call Tuesday evening with parents. It included a briefing from NYPD officials and homeless services providers.

She said, based on what she’s hearing, the department is headed in the right direction when it comes to addressing the homeless men and women living in a few of the neighborhood’s commercial hotels.

“It was a very rough beginning,” she said. “Quality of life was diminished, no question.”

But she said over time, the government has stepped up, and the community is getting some relief to hear that security will increase.

Still, there’s work to do.

One of the NYPD’S longest serving chaplains, Rabbi Alvin Kass, was robbed near Riverside Park and West 108th Street early Tuesday morning.

And even though the department was quick to announce an arrest by Tuesday evening, the NYPD is clearly getting the message, announcing in a separate tweet news of a drug bust of a dozen dealers and buyers, along with the seizure of heroin, other drugs, $10,000 in cash, and a BMW.

“We hear the Upper West Side Community’s concerns. With your help, we will continue to target offenders reducing your quality of life,” the tweet said.

Karen, a 50-plus year Upper West Side resident who did not want us to disclose her last name, said the homeless are getting a bad rap, and believes the toxic combination of politics and the pandemic has changed society for the worse.

“People were stressed,” she said. “People didn’t know how to handle it. A lot of people didn’t know how to handle it. The poverty is enormous now. The lid has been removed from violence, and I attribute that a lot to the political system.”