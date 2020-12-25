Upper West Side water main break prompts extensive subway delays, detours

A water main break near on the Upper West Side prompted several train delays, suspensions and bus detours Friday morning.

Authorities were called to the vicinity of Central Park West and West 81st Street just after 9 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

As a result of the water main break, several streets were blocked off to traffic.

M10 buses are detoured because of the incident, according to the MTA.

Southbound stops on Central Park West between 86th Street and 81st Street will be made on Columbus Avenue as requested.

Northbound stops on Central Park West between 72nd Street and 86th Street will be made along Amsterdam Avenue.

There are also extensive delays on the A,C and D trains because of water leaking onto the tracks at 81 St-Museum of Natural History:

There is no A-train service between 125 St and W 4 St-Washington Square in either direction. Northbound A trains starting from Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd will turn back southbound at Jay St-Metrotech or Chambers St to reduce congestion. A trains are stopping between 207 St and 125 st and between W 4 St-Wash Sq and Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd,making local stops.

C-train service is suspended in both directions.

There is no D-train service between 125 St and 34 St-Herald Square. Service is running between Norwood-205 St and 125 St And between Coney Island-Stillwell Ave and 34St – Herald Square



Alternatives for Midtown and Upper Manhattan



Take No. 1 trains (The following are stations where transfers are available to/from the No.1 train) 14 Street on the F line, Transfer to/from D trains at Broadway-Lafayette Street 168 St on the A line



Alternatives between Brooklyn and Manhattan



For service from A and C stations: Transfer from A trains to F trains at Jay St-MetroTech Transfer from A to J and L trains at Broadway Junction

Fro service from D train stations, transfer to Nos. 2 and 3, N and Q trains at Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr.

Alternatives for Brooklyn



For alternate A service, consider the B25 buses on Fulton Street or nearby No. 3 train stations.

For alternate D service, consider taking N trains at nearby stations.

Alternatives for the Bronx



Consider taking No. 4 trains from nearby stations.

If you’re going between the Bronx and Brooklyn, take No. 4 trains directly between those boroughs. Transfer between No. 4 and D trains at 161 St- Yankee Stadium and Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr.

Alternatives for Queens and the Rockaways



If you’re coming from the Rockaways, transfer at Euclid Av for a local A train.