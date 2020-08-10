Upper West Side community members speak out against homeless New Yorkers brought to nearby hotel

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — It’s “not in my neighborhood,” Upper West Side edition.

Social media has been littered with images and video illustrating what some Manhattan residents call not only unsavory, but unsafe.

For months, advocates for the homeless urged city officials to take the growing homeless population and shift many out of overcrowded shelters and into unused hotels around the five boroughs.

Those advocates say during a pandemic, that’s where these people need to be, and that neighbors need to have compassion.

Hotels, they said, could ensure social distancing and provide a safe space to reduce exposure to COVID-19.

While not at the level some advocates would like, it did happen, by the hundreds.

Some Upper West Side community members have started a petition and a Facebook group in hopes of reversing the move of homeless individuals into a nearby hotel.

“There isn’t any community in the country that would be okay with what just happened here,” one neighbor said.

People questioned the safety of their neighborhood, and pointed to drug use among those brought into the area.

But it’s important to note not everyone feels the same way.

“I think we all need to be chipping in right now,” another neighbor said. “Maybe people just need to be a little more tolerant.”