Two men, 1 woman shot in Inwood, police say

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

INWOOD, Manhattan — Three people were shot in Inwood on Monday morning, an NYPD spokesman said.

They were on on 10th Avenue near Isham Street just before 7 a.m., police said. A 29-year-old man was shot in his shoulder and right leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators later determined that another man and a woman had been shot at the scene. They’d been transported to a hospital via private means.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the right arm and a 31-year-old woman was shot in the leg, an NYPD spokesman said.

Police have not yet shared any identifying information on the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

