Two men, 1 woman shot in Inwood, police say

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police siren

Emergency vehicle lighting

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

INWOOD, Manhattan — Three people were shot in Inwood on Monday morning, an NYPD spokesman said.

They were on on 10th Avenue near Isham Street just before 7 a.m., police said. A 29-year-old man was shot in his shoulder and right leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators later determined that another man and a woman had been shot at the scene. They’d been transported to a hospital via private means.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the right arm and a 31-year-old woman was shot in the leg, an NYPD spokesman said.

Police have not yet shared any identifying information on the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Standing together against anti-Asian hate in NYC

NYC rallies against anti-Asian bigotry

Teacher making history with bionic arm

'The Friends Experience' returns to NYC

5 NYC schools sent white powder in suspicious packages: NYPD

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

More Manhattan

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday