Trio sought in string of at least 9 violent robberies around Washington Heights: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — The NYPD is looking for three thieves they say are behind a string of August robberies on the streets of Washington Heights.

Police said the three unidentified males are connected to at least nine strong-arm robberies between Saturday, Aug. 22 and Monday, Aug. 31.

In each of the incidents, the trio approached the victim, forcibly detained them and then demanded their property, authorities said.

After taking the victim’s property the three would flee on foot in an unknown direction.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance video from one of the robberies.

None of the victims were seriously injured as a result of the incidents, the NYPD said.

The robberies occurred on the following dates and at the following locations:

  • Saturday, Aug. 22 at around 2:40 a.m., in front of 615 West 184th St.
  • Saturday, Aug. 22 at around 1:30 p.m., in front of 301 Audubon Ave.
  • Thursday, Aug. 27 at around 5:45 a.m., in front of 723 West 177th St.
  • Friday, Aug. 28 at around 5:30 a.m., in front of 407 Audubon Ave.
  • Saturday, Aug. 29 at around 4 a.m., in the vicinity of St. Nicholas Avenue and West 186th Street
  • Sunday, Aug. 30 at around 5 a.m., in front of 407 Audubon Ave.
  • Sunday, Aug. 30 at around 5:45 a.m., in front of 601 West 179th St.
  • Sunday, Aug. 30 at around 10:30 a.m., in the vicinity of St. Nicholas Avenue and West 181st Street
  • Monday, Aug. 31 at around 7:30 a.m., inside of 130 Wadsworth Ave.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

